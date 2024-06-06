Eva Longoria opens up about her marriage to José Bastón after their eighth anniversary

Just a few days after celebrating her eighth wedding anniversary with Jose ‘Pepe’ Bastón, Eva Longoria opened up about their relationship on the podcast “A solas con,” hosted by Spanish Vicky Martín Berrocal. The actress spoke like never before about her relationship with her son’s father. After a couple of failed marriages, the Hollywood actress considers herself lucky in love, as she is currently enjoying the best relationship of her life with Pepe. They said “I do” at the altar on May 23, 2016, in a luxurious celebration held in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, which was star studded with famous faces like Victoria and David Beckham.





Her happiest years

When asked about her journey, and luck finding love, Longoria admitted, “I think I am very lucky in love, I had three good husbands… no, wonderful, good, now I have a wonderful husband, but the other marriages prepared me for this, for Pepe,” explained the Texan. “With Pepe it is another level, it is a very special marriage.”

Longoria also shared one of the secrets to their relationship - taking space when she needs to be alone. “I don't like being with people to pass the time, I better put that energy into myself, I have never been afraid of being alone, I like being alone. Now, with my husband I tell him: 'Let's see, I need time with me,'” she explained.





Santiago: her best companion

Longoria also opened up about motherhood, and how it changed her perception of being alone. With her mini-me Santiago growing up, she enjoys nothing more than spending time with him. “I like walking in nature, a bath in the tub, candles, with hot water. But what I like to do the most is be with my son, because he is at an age where he is very funny, he is also in love with me, he is like a piece of gum stuck to me and I enjoy that a lot, he is the love of my life,” she shared.

Her little 6-year-old son, has also become a teacher for Longoria: “I have learned that I cannot control everything. He teaches me that we are here, at this moment, he has taught me to be present,” she shared.