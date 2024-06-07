Trinity Rodman makes her new relationship official on Instagram

Trinity Rodman, 22, the emerging star of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, 63, and Michelle Moyer, 57, has made a personal announcement on Instagram. Rodman, known for her exceptional performance on the field, has confirmed that she is dating NFL receiverTrinity Benson, 27.

On Tuesday, May 21, Rodman delighted her followers with two adorable snapshots of the couple, cleverly acknowledging the coincidence of their shared first name with the caption, ‘Trinity squared 🫣😘.’

In the first photo, Rodman is seen with her arms lovingly wrapped around Benson, sitting comfortably with her legs across his knee. She radiated casual charm in denim shorts and a black tank top, while Benson looked equally relaxed in green shorts and a black T-shirt, holding a drink and posing for the camera.

The second photo captured a more intimate moment between the pair. Rodman is seen smiling warmly, gazing into Benson’s sunglasses-covered eyes, with one hand resting on his chest and the other around his neck.

This Instagram reveal marks a significant moment for Rodman, who continues to shine on and off the soccer field. Rodman’s relationship announcement has already garnered an outpouring of love and support from fans and followers, who are thrilled to see her happy and thriving.

Rodman’s family and friends left their thoughts in the comments section, confirming and celebrating the announcement of the relationship. “Heck yeas finally the cats out the bag,” wrote Teyana Lima, Rodman’s half-sister.