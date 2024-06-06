Eiza González has taken over Hollywood in recent years with her multiple projects in film and television. In addition to being considered one of the most stylish and talented Latinas in the industry, she has worked alongside great directors such as Michael Bay and Robert Rodriguez. Throughout her journey, her love life has always been a matter of interest for her fans. A few weeks ago, it was reported that the star of ‘3 Body Problem’ was romantically involved with the English model Guy Binns. Even though she declared that she was single at the time, we now know that someone might have stolen her heart

She was recently spotted spending quality time with the model, who is also a personal trainer. The couple was photographed on the streets of London and HOLA! MÉXICO exclusively obtained the images that show Eiza’s happiness with the ex-son-in-law of the Italian politician Silvio Berlusconi.