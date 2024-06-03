Eiza González stands up for Jennifer Lopez in new post; ‘Disturbing and heartbreaking’

Eiza González is speaking her mind. The Mexican actress shared a post on Instagram, calling out the media and the public that have been criticizing Jennifer Lopez over the past couple of months. The message was shared in the wake of Lopez’s rumors of a divorce from Ben Affleck and the cancelation of her tour.

In a since expired Instagram story, González expressed her shock over the media’s treatment of Lopez over the past couple of months. “I have to say the level of bullying that this woman has received in the last few months is so disturbing and heartbreaking,” she wrote. “How can you complain about someone being mean while enjoying being mean about them.”

“People are humans, make mistakes and have some personal things happening while also having to be constantly perfect in the public eye. The world is a pretty complicated place.”

“The best thing we could be doing now is be kind. We have no clue what people are experiencing,” she concluded.

©GettyImages



Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles

Lopez has had a busy couple of months

Jennifer Lopez has been all over the media over the past couple of months. While she’s been busy promoting her new film “Atlas,” she’s also been in the spotlight due to her relationship with Affleck. Many believe the marriage is in a bad place, and have commented on the fact that the two haven’t accompanied the other on various public events.

Last week, Lopez also canceled her tour. She shared a statement in her newsletter. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she wrote.

“I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again.”