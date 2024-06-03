Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Jennifer Lopez recently enjoyed a casual day with her daughter, at a vintage flea market. This rare public appearance comes shortly after Lopez made headlines for canceling her highly anticipated Summer Tour, a decision she attributed to wanting to spend more quality time with her family.
The multi-talented singer, actress, and businesswoman, known for her impeccable style, embraced a chic yet relaxed look for the outing. She wore her hair down and accessorized with stylish sunglasses.
