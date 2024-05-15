Eiza Gonzalez stuns in beige at Gucci Cruise 2025

Eiza Gonzalez was one of the highlights at this the Gucci Cruise 2025. The awaited fashion show, which was hosted at the Tate Modern in London, was attended by all manners of celebrities, all eager for a look at some of the Gucci pieces that will be available in the near future as the brand takes on a new direction from creative director Sabato Sarno.

©GettyImages



Eiza Gonzalez arriving at the Gucci Cruise 2025

Eiza attended the show in an all beige look, wearing an outfit made out of different stunning pieces, including a long coast with some details at the bottom, a brown and short jumpsuit, and some dark brown boots that added some contrast. Rounding out the outfit was a dark brown purse, and a simple yet elegant hairstyle of a loosely tied bun.

A closer look at Eiza’s look showed some more of the details that were present, including some nude and elegant make up, and a mixture of fabrics that gave the outfit more depth and complexity.

©GettyImages



Eiza Gonzalez at the front row of Gucci Cruise 2025

More details about Gucci Cruise

The fashion show was attended by all manner of celebrities and Gucci partners, including Salma Hayek, Dua Lipa, Demi Moore, Kate Moss, and more. Law Roach, Zendaya’s amazing stylist, also made an appearance on the show, wearing different shades of brown, a color that’s a part of one of the biggest fashion trends right now.