Eiza González honors Mexico with her look at the Met Gala

Eiza González left Mexico in search of the American Dream more than a decade ago and has since represented her culture and expressed her love for her country wherever she goes. Despite making history as the only Mexican star to attend the legendary Gala, Eiza feels less than supported.

At a press meeting, Eiza spoke passionately about her love for Mexico, despite the challenges she faces. She expressed her deep pride in representing the talent of her nation, even if it’s not always reciprocated. This sense of national pride is something that resonates with many, fostering a sense of unity and shared identity.

Eiza recognized that her love for Mexico, sometimes, does not feel reciprocal: “As I have said all my life, I feel very proud to be Mexican. Sometimes I don’t feel the same love in return, but well, I’m very happy to be here, to represent my people,” the actress said.

Alluding to criticism received in Mexico, the actress was asked how she deals with it. “Everyone has their own opinion and I remain focused on what I have to focus on,” the Mexican star confessed.

©GettyImages



Este fue el vestido que la mexicana usó para el after party de la MET

Eiza’s dress at the 2024 Met Gala was inspired by a flower that grows in her homeland

As this year’s theme was to be followed, Eiza opted for a Del Core dress made of silk organza in shades of pink. “It is a peeling orchid dress, covered with layers of silk organza, shaded in pink, ivory and cream,” revealed Elizabeth Saltzman, one of the masterminds behind this dress.

The dress Eiza wore to the 2024 Met Gala was not just a fashion statement, but a symbol of her connection to Mexico. Designed with the vanilla orchid, the emblematic flower of her homeland, in mind, the dress captured the beauty of its petals and its bloom. This design choice not only showcased Eiza’s personal style but also served as a reminder of the rich cultural heritage she represents.

“I started the design inspired by the vanilla orchid, which is the emblematic flower of Mexico. I became obsessed with the fragility of its petals and imagined the opening of the flower as a lapse of time. That is the moment I tried to capture,” the designer detailed.