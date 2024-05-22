Is Trinity Rodman dating NFL player Trinity Benson?

Trinity Rodman is sharing more details about her personal life. The soccer player has shared various personal posts in recent months, including posts about her mother and what appears to be the hard launch of a new romantic relationship with a football player.

Rodman’s new post shows her alongside NFL player Trinity Benson. The image shows her sitting on Benson’s lap, with the two smiling for the cameras. A second image shows Rodman and Benson looking into each other’s eyes. “Trinity squared,” Rodman captioned the post, with various emojis, including a blushing face and a kissy face emoji.

Some of Rodman’s family and friends left their thoughts in the comments section, confirming and celebrating the announcement of the relationship. “Heck yeas finally the cats out the bag,” wrote Teyana Lima, Rodman’s half-sister.

Benson is a player for the NFL, having played two seasons for the Detroit Lions.

Rodman’s sweet celebration of her mother

In late April, Rodman celebrated her mother Michelle’s birthday with various photos and a sweet and lengthy message. “I admire and honor the woman that has made me who I am and who continues to amaze me. She’s absolute mayhem, chaotic, loving, overbearing, paranoid, beautiful, smart, caring, selfless and many more,” she wrote. “I wouldn’t have it any other way. Cheers to the day god put the most amazing woman on this earth to care for me and my siblings who I see as angels.”

This year, Michelle celebrated her 57th birthday. She shares Trinity and DJ with former basketball player Dennis Rodman.