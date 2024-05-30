Selena Gomez baby adoption plans: Singer opens up about family and relationship with Benny Blanco

In a candid cover story for Time, Selena Gomez revealed insights into her family aspirations and her relationship with songwriter and producer Benny Blanco. The beauty mogul, known for her transparency regarding her mental health struggles, shared how she has navigated her personal life and future dreams.

“He isn’t my only source of happiness,” Gomez said, highlighting her journey towards self-reliance and fulfillment beyond romantic relationships. Gomez has been notably open about her difficulties with being single, describing a period of intense self-reflection. “I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it,” she admitted.

In response to her time alone, Gomez devised a plan to ensure she would have a family, regardless of her relationship status. “I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone,” she shared. At 31, Gomez still has time before reaching her self-imposed deadline, but her current relationship with Blanco has brought new possibilities to her plans.

In a recent Howard Stern interview, Blanco expressed his desire to marry and have children with Gomez. Her response in the Time interview showcased their straightforward and honest dynamic: “He can’t lie to save his life. If he’s asked a question, he’ll answer it.”

Blanco expressed his desire to embark on the fatherhood journey. “That’s my next goal, to check the box,” he revealed, citing his affection for his godchildren and nephews as inspiration. As Stern playfully predicted wedding bells for the couple, Blanco’s response hinted at a future filled with possibility and love. “You and me both,” he agreed, leaving listeners eager to see what the future holds for this dynamic duo.

Gomez’s relationship with Blanco appears to be a source of joy and stability, complementing her independent spirit and long-term plans. For now, Gomez is content with where she is and excited about the future, whether that includes adopting at 35 or building a family with Blanco by her side.