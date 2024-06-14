Jessica Alba and Cash Warren stun in red carpet date night

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren had a different kind of date night. The couple made an appearance in Los Angeles at a screening of “Trigger Warning,” Alba’s new film where she’s back to her action roots. The pair were accompanied by their eldest daughters, Honor and Haven.
Warren and Alba held each other close and smiled brightly at the cameras, with her wearing a stunning Dolce & Gabbana black pantsuit. She wore her hair loose and wavy and styled her outfit with some jewelry and heels. Warren wore a navy suit atop of a white button up shirt.
The couple also took photos alongside their daughters, Honor, 16, and Haven, 12. The former wore a green plaid minidress that she paired with a large cross necklace. Haven wore a dark denim dress. Both wore their hair loose, looking very similar to their mother.
More details about ‘Trigger Warning’
“Trigger Warning” marks a comeback of sorts for Alba, where she stars in the lead role and also serves as producer. It’s Alba’s first film since 2019, and a return to the action genre, where Alba has delivered some of her most memorable performances, including “Dark Angel,” “Sin City,” “Into the Blue,” and more.
The film follows Parker, a Special Forces commando that returns to her hometown after the mysterious death of her father, uncovering a dangerous conspiracy. “Trigger Warning” premieres this June 21st in Netflix.