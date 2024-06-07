Jessica Alba shares never-before-seen photos of Honor for her 16th birthday

Jessica Alba’s mini-me is all grown up. The Honey star welcomed her first child, Honor Marie, on Jun 7, 2008, with her husband, Cash Warren, and today is her 16th birthday.

©@JessicaAlba



Jessica Alba’s mini-me is all grown up

In honor of her exciting milestone, the mom of three shared a touching post with never-before-seen photos of her pregnancy and Honor throughout the years. It’s an emotional time for Alba, who wrote in the caption, “I’m crying writing this -it’s the most tender feeling in the world being your mom.”



Alba must have spent some time looking for the photos and videos, because there was no milestone missed. From when Honor was still in her belly to when she outgrew her in height, it was a touching tribute to her daughter, who she described as a “sweet but wise” young woman who only allows those she trusts close to her. “You sniff out fake people like no other. You are effortless in standing in your truth, you are considerate and kind and you care deeply about everyone around you,” Alba wrote.



Alba set the video to Taylor Swift’s “Never Grow Up” and shared more insight into who Honor has become, saying she has an “incredible ability to help others without getting sucked into drama.” “I’m so so proud of you for choosing what feels right vs what’s cool -for consistently choosing your mental wellness above all else and for unapologetically pursuing your dreams,” she continued.



While some celebrity kids are thrown into the spotlight, Honor has lived a relatively private life. As she continues to grow up, we will see what dreams she decides to pursue and if she will follow in her parent’s footsteps in the entertainment industry.

For now, she seems to be enjoying her teenage years away from the criticism and hullabaloo that comes with being a child of stars.

©GettyImages



The Alba/ Warren family in 2019



Alba and her husband are just getting started when it comes to watching their children become young adults. Their second child, Haven Garner, will turn thirteen this year, and their youngest son, Hayes, will turn seven on New Year’s Eve.