Camila Alves McConaughey and daughter Vida twinning in red looks in New York City

Camila Alves McConaughey and her daughter Vida stepped out in New York City in red ensembles. The mother-daughter duo looked stunning as they headed to the Hermès Birkin event, posing for the cameras outside their hotel and walking to their car.

Camila was spotted wearing a red maxi skirt paired with a matching crop top with small cut-outs. She completed the ensemble with gold jewelry and black strappy heels. The mother of three rocked a soft glam makeup look and styled her hair in loose waves.

Meanwhile, Vida looked just like her mom, wearing gold jewelry and rocking her wavy hair, as well as wearing very little makeup. She wore a red skirt paired with a red cropped jacket. The pair held hands as they stepped out of the hotel and smiled at the cameras while showing off their looks.

Matthew and Camila share three kids; Vida, Levi, and Levingston, and the celebrity couple has previously talked about their family dynamic, as the pair have a busy schedule and their kids are still growing up. “We do not allow lying in the house. You cannot say the word[s] I can’t, and you can’t use the word hate,” the actor said on ‘The Oprah Conversation.’

“Those three words will get you in big trouble in our house,“ he said during the interview. “My hope is that [my children] become autonomous, conscientious, competent young people in their life.”

“We’re successful. We have a nice house. People notice us. Our kids get that,” he concluded. “But we don’t want our children, nor do we allow ourselves, to go, ‘Oh, well that’s where my value lies—in the amount of money I have in my bank account or the fact that I’m famous.’”