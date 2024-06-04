Selena Gomez receives flowers as she returns to ‘Only Murders In the Building’

Selena Gomez is back to work on her TV show. The actress and singer is back on the set of “Only Murders In the Building,” where she received some flowers from her co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

©Selena Gomez



Gomez’s Instagram story

Gomez shared a photo of the flowers on her Instagram stories, showing various roses of light and pastel colors. Atop of them, there was a card with a message attached. “We’re so happy to be back with you, love, Steve and Marty,” reads the card, which is white and written in a black font.

Gomez has been working with Martin and Short for the past four years, with the three of them being actors and producers of “Only Murders In the Building.” The show has garnered them critical and public acclaim, granting them with nominations for some of the biggest awards in the industry.

Gomez’s memorable Cannes experience

Gomez has been incredibly busy over the past few weeks. Last month, she premiered her new film, “Emilia Perez,” alongside Zoe Saldana, Edgar Ramirez, and Karla Sofia Gascon, at the Cannes Film Festival. The film, which is directed by Jacques Audiard, is a crime musical drama that follows a drug lord seeking gender-affirming surgery. It was one of the most discussed projects in the festival, with critics having polarizing opinions on it.

Gomez, Saldana, and Gascon ended up winning a joint acting award. Audiard also took home the Cannes Film Festival’s third place for best film.