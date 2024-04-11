Cannes 2024: Selena Gomez and Donald Trump featured in this year’s lineup of films

Cannes Film Festival has announced this year’s lineup of films. The selection is a mix of new and seasoned voices in the industry, marking an exciting moment for film critics and movie lovers from all over the world. Among the movies in contention for the Palm D’Or prize are the new Francis Ford Coppola project, marking his return in the director’s seat since 2011, a film exploring the origins of Donald Trump, and a comedy-musical starring Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña.

‘The Apprentice’ and ‘Emilia Perez’

Two of the most intriguing films participating at this year’s festival include “The Apprentice” and “Emilia Perez.” The first follows the rise of a young Donald Trump in the ‘80s and ‘90s, as he began to form his real estate empire. It stars Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong, and Maria Bakalova, and is directed by Ali Abbasi, who’s worked on various films and TV shows, including directing episodes of “The Last of Us.”

“Emilia Perez” is another highlight. Directed by Palm D’Or winner Jacques Audiard, the film stars a cast of Latinos that include Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, Edgar Ramirez, and Karla Sofia Gascon. The project is described as a musical comedy that takes place in the crime world.

Other notable films

The festival is packed with must watch films, including “Megalopolis,” the first Francis Ford Coppola film in a decade. The film has been called a passion project for Coppola, one that he ultimately self-financed. He’s previously won the Palm D’Or twice.

Other films premiering include Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Kinds of Kindness,” starring Emma Stone, David Cronenberg’s “The Shrouds,” Andrea Arnold’s “Bird,” Coralie Fargeat’s “The Substance,” starring Demi Moore, and more.

More details about Cannes 2024

Greta Gerwig at Cannes Film Festival

This year’s Cannes Film Festival will run from May 14 through May 25th. The jury, who’ll vote on the winners of this year’s lineup, will be led by Greta Gerwig, coming off of her success with “Barbie.”