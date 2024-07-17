Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum show off their dance moves in stylish all-black ensembles

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are one of the most favorite friendship duos in Hollywood. The actress and the model are always having fun while working, on the set of America's Got Talent, and during their outings in Los Angeles. Most recently, Heidi shared a sweet moment with Sofia, celebrating her birthday in Beverly Hills, alongside her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, and her boyfriend Justin Saliman.

This time the pair showed off their dance moves while in between takes of the popular show. The two stars can be seen warming up before filming. The clip was shared by Heidi, who wore a black-and-gray bodycon, paired with strappy feather-trimmed sandal heels.

Heidi attended Sofia's birthday celebration with her closest friends and family members

The model styled her hair straight and wore minimal jewelry. Meanwhile, Sofia was focused on her moves before going on air. She wore a corseted black top, paired with matching black wide-leg trousers and black platforms.

The two celebrity friends are always supporting each other and documenting their fun moments online. The pair were spotted going out in Los Angeles wearing similar looks, however, they admitted it was not planned.

“We’re always twinning, but you think that we planned this and we don’t. It just happens,” Sofia said to Entertainment Tonight. “We’re connected, we’re like twins,” she added. Meanwhile, Heidi talked to NBC Insider about their friendship.

“We feel very Sex and the City,” she said. “When we all hang out together, we’re kind of gossiping, talking about relationships. I mean, girly stuff and it’s just fun to have girls to do that with now, and we’re all kind of in the same age group.”