Will Smith and Johnny Depp enjoy their summer on a yacht in Italy

Will Smith and Johnny Depp are enjoying their summer in Europe together. The actors and performers are involved in Andrea Bocelli's concert in Italy and have spent some time on a yacht alongside other performers who are joining in on the celebrations.

Photos shared by the musician Ahmed Saad show Depp and Smith smiling for the cameras. They're all aboard a boat, with Depp wearing sunglasses, jeans, a t-shirt, and a button-up. In the case of Smith, he wore some shorts, a knit shirt, and a button-up on top.

Another photo shows the three men posing alongside a larger group of people. "Great feeling to gather with friends," wrote Saad in the caption, originally written in Egyptian. "Thanks my friends for the lovely visit."

Smith and Depp have been involved in the industry for years, although the extent of their friendship is unknown. According to a statement shared by People, Smith and Depp appear to have coincided on the boat since they're heading towards the same place. They are "together en route to the Andrea Bocelli concert they’re both performing at," reads the statement.

Bocelli's concert will feature various performers of different backgrounds

Over the past month, Bocelli has been announcing performers that will be involved in his concert, sharing brief tributes of each. "It makes us proud to be able to host this pyrotechnic artist, acclaimed actor, producer, and musician," read the statement regarding Smith's involvement.

In the case of Depp, Bocelli's team wrote, “A disarmingly charming actor who has brought countless iconic characters to life on the big screen, this eclectic artist's musical talents are equally intense: a bona fide rockstar loved and applauded everywhere."

The event will see the appearances of celebrities like Sofia Vergara, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste, Russell Crowe, Christian Nodal, and more. The concert will take place in Tuscany, at the Teatro del Silenzio, on July 15, 17, and 19.