Johnny Depp looks happy in love with his Russian girlfriend Yulia Vlasova

Johnny Depp's last relationship ended with one of the biggest celebrity trials in history, but he may have found love again. The 61-year-old actor is dating 28-year-old Yulia Vlasova, per Daily Mail.

© The Grosby Group Johnny Depp is seen out in London with a Russian beautician named Yulia

Vlasova is a Russian model and beautician. According to the outlet, they met in August 2021 at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival and have been hanging out since then. A source told the outlet the relationship is "casual," and they've been seeing each other "here and there" over the past two years. They were photographed hanging out last Thursday while traveling out of London Heliport.

© The Grosby Group The couple was all smiles with Depp carrying his acoustic guitar ready to serenade

Vlasova has shared photos on social media looking loved up, including him kissing her cheek. She also shared a photo holding his hand in response to a Q&A asking who her favorite actor is, replying, "JD. He is a man who is incredibly talented and inspiring." The businesswoman is based in Prague and is a makeup artist and model. She has her own makeup and hairstyling studio, per the Daily Mail. In 2021, she was a finalist in the international beauty contest Miss Office. The beauty is also very smart, she reportedly studied at Moscow's leading training academy and entered the elite Institute of International Relations in Moscow (MGIMO), run by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Depp's fans have found her Instagram page, which has 20.5k followers, and there are hundreds of comments about their relationship. Eagle-eyed fans recognized Depp's coffee table and ashtray in one of the photos with her birthday cake. The model just celebrated her 28th birthday, so if the fans are right, they spent her birthday together. Some comments are from fans comparing her to Amber Heard, telling her not to hurt him, and others are concerned with the age gap, pointing out that she is only three years older than his daughter, Lily-Rose Depp.

As of now, they do not follow each other on social media.

Will Johnny Depp ever get married again?

This is seemingly the first relationship for Depp since his divorce from Heard. He was briefly linked to Joelle Rich, a lawyer who represented him in his UK libel lawsuit, but his love life has been under the radar since they stopped seeing each other in November 2022.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has been married twice. His first marriage was to makeup artist Lori Anne Allison in 1983 when he was 20. It was short-lived, and they divorced in 1985.

Depp went on to marry Heard in February 2015, and their divorce was finalized in January 2017. Their legal drama began in 2016, when Heard filed for divorce in May 2016, and shortly after obtained a temporary restraining order against him, alleging that he had been verbally and physically abusive throughout their relationship. It marked the beginning of a series of legal battles that ended when they settled the case in December 2022 and dropped their appeals.