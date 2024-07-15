Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia are still together despite break up rumors [PHOTOS]

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia are still together. The couple, who sparked romance rumors last year, has reappeared in a new set of photos together, quelling rumors of a breakup after a prolonged period of time where the two hadn't been seen together.

© GrosbyGroup Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White

The pair were spotted walking in Los Angeles together. The two looked comfortable with each other and were photographed laughing together. Rosalia looked stunning in a tight black top and a long white skirt that she matched with black heels. She wore her hair loose and wavy and seemed to laugh at what White was saying.

White wore off-white pants that he matched with white sneakers. He also wore a grey sleeveless t-shirt and a brown cap and was seen carrying an espresso paper cup.

Eater Los Angeles reports that the two were spotted at a promotional event for the new season of White's TV show, "The Bear." The restaurant Mr. Beef, which served as the inspiration for the show's sandwich restaurant, was hosting a pop-up to serve food to fans of the show.

© GrosbyGroup Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White

Rosalia and White's history

Rosalia and White have been busy over the past months and hadn't been seen together. While she was photographed spending time in Europe attending various fashion events, White was involved in the press tour for "The Bear," which dropped late last month.

The two were first linked in October of 2023, after they had gone through public breakups. Rosalia had broken up with her fiance of around three years, Rauw Alejandro, while White had split from his wife Addison Timlin, with whom he shares two daughters, Ezer and Dolores. The new photos put the breakup rumors between White and Rosalia to rest, showing that the relationship is stronger than some thought.