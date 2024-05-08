Rauw Alejandro removed his ‘Rosalia’ tattoo: What did he replace it with?

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalia were known as one of the most fan-favorite couples in the Latin music industry, with the pair quickly becoming a power couple, releasing music together, and going into a committed relationship. However, following their split, fans wondered what happened, as the Puerto Rican singer had even gone as far as to get a tattoo honoring his romance with Rosalia.

Fans of the pair remember Rauw’s tattoo, located above his belly button, between his rose tattoo and a big cross. The musician is known for his extensive tattoo collection, however, one of the most eye-catching tattoos was his ‘Rosalia’ tattoo, which he proudly displayed many times during his performances.

But following the split, Rauw decided to cover up his tattoo, as there seemed to be no chance to rekindle their love. The pair attended the 2024 Met Gala, and rumors of them crossing paths started, but all the attention ended up going to his tattoo after he stepped out in a sheer top and leather pants for the afterparty of the event.

Rauw was photographed outside of The Mark Hotel wearing an all-black ensemble paired with dark sunglasses, chunky jewelry, and boots. His sheer top let fans see his toned abs, and just under his cross tattoo, Rosalia’s tattoo was now gone, and replaced by a butterfly.

His new traditional tattoo also has a lot of solid black work and shading, which was purposely done to remove any mark of his previous artwork. Fans of the former couple share their thoughts on social media, with many praising the singer for moving on, while others said it was an attempt at being photographed with his new cover-up.