WATCH: Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner reunite at Met Gala after party

Bad Bunny was one of the hosts at this year’s Met Gala, which had the theme of “The Garden of Time,” and presented an exhibit called “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” He had one of the most stunning looks of the night, wearing a suit that was a play on aristocracy, one of the topics explored in the gala’s themes and motifs. His ex, Kendall Jenner, was also at the event, with the two spending some time together at the after-party, where they were photographed.

©GettyImages



Bad Bunny at the Met Gala

Bad Bunny was one of the first to walk the red carpet while Jenner was one of the last. They both made their impressions on the event, as they tend to do, with Bad Bunny wearing a Maison Margiela navy suit that had some red details. Jenner wore a never-been-worn Givenchy design that was a part of Alexander McQueen’s fall-winter lineup of 1999.

©GettyImages



Jenner at the 2024 Met Gala

After walking the red carpet located on the otuside of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, Bad Bunny and Jenner entered the event separately. According to reports and videos that have been released, Ariana Grande was the show’s main source of entertainment, where she performed some of her own songs and a duet with Cynthia Erivo, her “Wicked” co-star.

Various Met Gala after-parties were hosted in New York City. According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, Jenner and Bad Bunny attended a party called Après Met 2 Met Gala After Party, presented by Carlos Nazario, Emily Ratajkowski, Francesco Russo, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez and Renell Medra. A photo was captured of the two talking and laughing together, showing them sitting on the same couch as they nurse their drinks.

©GettyImages



Jenner and Bad Bunny at a Met Gala after-party

Bad Bunny and Jenner’s history

Bad Bunny and Jenner attended last year’s Met Gala separately, but were spotted leaving the event and attending an after party together. This occurred at the start of their relationship, which is rumored to have begun in February of last year.

In mid-December, reports claimed that the two had broken up after dating for most of the year.