Jeremy Allen White and Dakota Johnson enjoyed the weekend at the beach with his kids

Jeremy Allen White and Dakota Johnson spent the weekend enjoying themselves at the beach. The two were joined by White's children, Ezer Billie and Dolores Wilde, and by Blake Lee, a close friend of Johnson's.

Vanity Fair reports that White and Johnson spent Saturday together in Malibu Beach. While White's ex-wife Addison Timlin wasn't present, Johnson is the kids' godmother and is one of Timlin's closest friends. In an Instagram post, Timlin calls Johnson her "best friend in the whole world," sharing a photo of Johnson holding on to one of her babies as they drink some wine and watch some TV.

White reportedly enjoyed the beach while wearing white swim trunks and carrying his babies around the beach. Johnson wore a yellow bikini.

Johnson has been engaged to Chris Martin for years, with the two developing a good friendship with Martin's ex Gwyneth Paltrow.

White and Timlin's loving relationship

White and Timlin were high school sweethearts. Despite the divorce, the two have nurtured a positive relationship, with her praising his work on social media in the wake of the critically acclaimed "The Bear." Following White's Golden Globe win for his performance, Timlin shared a sweet and lengthy post discussing his amazing skills as an actor and a person. "When we were 14 years old and I saw you perform for the first time in drama class, I couldn’t take my eyes off of you," she wrote in an Instagram post. "What a privilege it’s been to know first."

"Watching you win on Tuesday was one of the most overwhelming dimension-hopping moments of my whole life, watching you win last night while holding our two babies was pretty out of this world too. Daddy winned another trophy winners cup. We’re so proud."