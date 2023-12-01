Dakota Johnson shares story of how Chris Martin ‘pulled’ her out of depression

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been together for years. Despite keeping their relationship private, the two have developed a strong relationship and bond, putting each other’s mental health and wellbeing first. In an appearance at the Hope for Depression Research Foundation’s annual luncheon, Johnson shared a story of Martin’s support.

Johnson at the Hope for Depression Research Foundation Luncheon

“A few weeks ago, I was having a low day," said Johnson at the event, as reported by our sister website HELLO! Magazine. "And my partner said to me, 'Are you really struggling?' and I said, 'No?'" Even though she tried to tamp down her emotions, Martin knew that something was wrong, and didn’t leave her off the hook. "He said, 'Baby, you are wearing a cats T-shirt.' As in 'Cats' the musical," Johnson said. "So, it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it."

Johnson was honored with the HOPE Award for Depression Advocacy thanks to her openness when discussing her mental health, specifically living with depression and anxiety. “Removing the stigma of anxiety and depressive disorders and the means to help them is essential,” she said in her speech.

Johnson at the Hope for Depression Research Foundation Luncheon

Johnson’s experience with depression

In her speech, she discussed how important it was for people struggling with their mental health to discuss it openly, something that she practices in her daily life. “If me saying one little hopeful thing or one maybe relatable thing can help one other person feel a little bit better or a little bit less alone with their experience then I am a very willing advocate," she said. "Most of the time as you can probably tell, I speak about depression or anxiety in a very self-deprecating way. Perhaps, I sometimes find it easier to look it in the eyes if I mask it in comedy. Covering my pain or anxiety with comedy has become a lifelong tool, and I don't think it's a bad thing, it works, it helps me. Because, sometimes if I don't laugh, I will cry."