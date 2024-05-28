Why people think Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri are dating

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri are two of Hollywood’s most exciting working actors. The two had their breakout in the incredibly succesful Hulu TV show “The Bear,” where they’ve won some of the most prestigious acting awards in tuhe industry.

In the series, the two play chefs that are friends and collaborators. Throughout the show’s run, many viewers have grown convinced that their characters’ feelings are romantic, prompting the world to wonder if the two are dating in real life.

Edebiri and White at the Golden Globes

A video was recently shared on social media, showing White and Edebiri at a Chicago Cubs baseball game. The two attended the event alongside their cast mates, and sat next to each other, with Allen White having his arm around the back of Edebiri’s chair. At one point, he rubs her back, prompting a lot of internet excitement.

Despite viewers’ desires for the two to get together in real life and the show, White and Edebiri have shared that they’re great friends and co-workers. “I’m happy for him. That’s my boy,” said Edebiri after she was shown photos of his infamous Calvin Klein ad. “I do feel like I want people to understand that he’s my co-worker!”

White recently shared his thoughts on Edebiri for a profile for Vanity Fair. The publication noted that White got back to the reporter within a day, a rare occurrence for busy celebrities. “We really enjoy each other in life, on camera and off camera. I have a tremendous amount of respect for her as a person, but also as an artist. And so I hope that sort of that kind of thing shines through on camera between Carm and Syd,” he said, name checking their characters’ dynamic.

Jeremy Allen White’s romantic history

White has previously made headlines due to his romance with Rosalia. While the two have never confirmed the relationship, they have been spotted spending time together and kissing in Los Angeles on various occasions. The last time they were seen together was sometime around March, with the current status of their relationship unknown.