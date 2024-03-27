Jeremy Allen White to play Bruce Springsteen in new biopic

Jeremy Allen White appears to have lined up a new and exciting project. The actor, who’s come off of a very succesful awards season for his work in the TV series “The Bear,” is in talks to play Bruce Springsteen in an upcoming biopic.

White at the Screen Actors Guild awards

The project is currently called “Deliver Me From Nowhere” and is based on Warren Zanes’ book of the same name, which came out last year. The story centers on Springsteen developing his record “Nebraska,” which came out in 1982. White is the top choice to play Springsteen, with the project planned to be shot in New Jersey after he has wrapped his scenes for the fourth season of “The Bear.”

The book “Deliver Me From Nowhere” discusses Springsteen’s life, the way he dealt with his father’s depression, and his own experiences with the illness. Springsteen’s fans know the record “Nebraska” as one of his darkest and most personal, being released at a time where Springsteen had achieved some fame. He recorded the 10 track album in a cassette on his bedroom in New Jersey.

Bruce Springsteen in 1982

Jeremy Allen White is one of Hollywood’s most exciting rising actors

White rose to great prominence within the span of a year. While he’d worked for years on the succesful TV show “Shameless,” White’s performance on “The Bear” launched his career to a whole other level. Over the past months, he’s won a Golden Globe, an Emmy and SAG for his work as the series’ lead, Carmy Berzatto.

Last year, he also starred in “The Iron Claw,” alongside Zac Efron.