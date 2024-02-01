Artist gives Jeremy Allen White a ‘perfect face’ in viral TikTok transformation

Jeremy Allen White already has millions thirsting for him, but an artist took matters into his own hands to see what he would look like with a “perfect face.” José Antonio Saliba, who has a Lebanon flag in his bio, has 2.6 million followers on TikTok, where he shows off his art. One of his fan favorites is changing famous faces to look “perfect.”

Saliba made changes to White’s eyes, eyebrows, cheeks, nose, and more, making him perfectly symmetrical. His video changing the ‘The Bear’ star face went viral, with over 16.4 million views.



As noted by DailyMail, Saliba used the golden ratio, a special number that artists believe creates beauty and balance in art. When artists use the Golden Ratio, they ensure that different parts are in perfect proportion, so Saliba made White’s face look more balanced.



But not everyone was a fan of the new look. “How dare you touch an already perfect face,” one person wrote. “I think Hollywood has been obsessed with the perfect face for men for too long. I love unique features!” another added.

Jeremy Allen White’s succesful face

White, who gained 40 pounds of muscle for ‘The Iron Claw,’ may not have a perfectly symmetrical face, but he is doing amazing with the one he has. The 32-year-old, who people think is related to Gene Wilder, recently broke the internet with his Calvin Klein ad and took home a slew of awards at the 2024 Golden Globes and Emmys.

Plus, he has one of the most famous and beautiful women giving him love- Rosalia. The Spanish singer and actor have been looking happy since they were first linked romantically in October 2023. Last week, they were spotted having dinner at a Mexican restaurant.