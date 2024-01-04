Jeremy Allen White has made his debut with Calvin Klein on their latest campaign. The Hollywood star, known for his incredible performance in ‘The Iron Claw’ and Hulu’s ‘The Bear,’ is now posing for the brand wearing CK’s most iconic styles.

The 32-year-old actor is making headlines for his successful career but also for his recent romance with Rosalia. The pair have been seen together multiple times, going on romantic dates and sharing some PDA.