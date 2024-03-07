Jeremy Allen White’s costar William H. Macy says he’s ‘proud’ of him and loves ‘The Bear’

Jeremy Allen White is going through an incredible moment in his career. His career blew up after “The Bear,” nabbing him awards and plenty of opportunities in films that have received great reviews. William H. Macy, who played White’s father in the series “Shameless” has shared how proud he is of White and his success.

Macy and White in 2018

“He’s got a huge career. I’m really proud of him,” said Macy to Entertainment Tonight. “I’m such a fan of The Bear.”

Macy also discussed White’s viral Calvin Klein campaign. “Now he’s on billboards in his underwear,” he said. “I had to speak to him about that. You know, as his father,” he continued. “Put your pants on.”

Macy and White worked together for 11 seasons on “Shameless,” a series that aired on Showtime. The show followed the Gallagher family, with White playing one of Macy’s children.

Jeremy Allen White at this year’s SAG Awards

White’s experience while making Shameless

White discussed his experience while making the series and revealed that even though the show ran for a really long time, he still loved everything he learned in it. “There was a period where I stopped feeling like an actor and I started feeling like I was just here to do this show,” he said in an interview with Variety.

Now that some time has passed and he’s moved on in new directions in his career, his feelings with the show are much more positive. “I love Shameless so much,” he said. “I love everybody that was a part of it, and the experience was incredible.”