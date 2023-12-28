Why people think Gene Wilder is Jeremy Allen White’s grandpa

Jeremy Allen White is the talk of the town in Hollywood, currently nominated for two Golden Globes with season 2 of The Bear. The actor has a unique look, but there was another great actor before him with a strikingly similar face- Gene Wilder. With the help of clickbait, this resemblance has led to rumors that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star was his grandpa.





Wilder, also a Golden Globe winner, was born June 11, 1933, and passed away in 2016 at 83. While he was technically old enough to be White’s grandpa, he wasn’t. The Hollywood legend only welcomed one child into this world, a daughter, Katharine Wilder, with his ex-wife, Mary Joan Schutz.

So where does the rumor come from?

According to Snopes, who got involved to crack the case, online ads spread the rumor with photos of the two actors with clickbait headlines like, “[Photos] These Grandchildren Look Exactly Like Their Celebrity Grandparents,” or the claim that Wilder was White’s father.

To make sure, the outlet reached out to Wilder’s nephew, filmmaker Jordan Walker-Pearlman, through his production company (Harlem, Hollywood).

The spokesperson told them, “Jordan can confirm with you that as much as he admires the talent of Jeremy Allen White and believes Gene would have as well, and clearly sees the family resemblances, they are in fact, not related.”

What White has to say about it

The Bear star is well aware of the comparisons and gets a kick out of it. In 2020, he told InStyle, “Everyone’s decided I look a lot like Gene Wilder, which I agree. But I guess someone called me ‘Ketamine Gene Wilder.’ Or called Carmy ‘Ketamine Gene Wilder,’ which I thought was weird and funny.”

Recently on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host showed him a photo of the article, asking if he’s ever clicked through it. “Well, no, because I know that that’s not my grandfather,” White responded.





©Late Night with Seth Meyers





He said the comparisons came up during the first season of The Bear. “I think people started talking about the resemblance that we bear, and it’s -- I mean, it’s true.” He went on to praise the actor, “And I love him so much. Like, the first film I think I watched over, and over again as a kid was ‘Young Frankenstein.’ And then I found all the rest after.”

