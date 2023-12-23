How Jeremy Allen White gained 40 pounds of muscle for ‘The Iron Claw’

The Iron Claw is officially out in theaters! Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons, the film tells the story of the Von Erich family. White plays Kerry Von Erich, the “Modern Day Warrior,” who became a beloved wrestling superstar worldwide before he died by suicide. To play the role, White had to fit the part, and with training and a lot of eating, he gained 40 pounds of muscle.

The 32-year-old star had to live by a strict training regime and consume a lot of calories. While this could sound like a dream for some people, White found the experience to be, “gross.”

He told Esquire he was eating “all the time.” “Like, never stopping,” he said. “In the morning, I would have waffles and almond butter. In the middle of the day, I was eating turkey patties and avocado all the time,” the Bear star explained. “It’s really just gross.”



To gain the mass, he said he was trying to consume as much as he possibly could. “To be honest, you don’t feel great. I was training as well, but, I don’t know, trying to get that big, it’s no way to live,” he continued.

When it comes to training, he stayed away from cardio. The new boyfriend of Rosalia told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere he was eating a “pretty tremendous amount and “just eating as much as I could and just trying to lift weights, no cardio.”

But White wasn’t the only one bulking up, Efron had a complete body transformation. But the High School Musical star has experience getting ripped for movies. White described his costar as a “maniac.” “He’s so focused and knowledgeable on training, diet, all that. In terms of a physical transformation, I think he kind of blew us all out of the water,” he told Esquire.

