Did Timothée Chalamet attend the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party with Kylie?

Christmas is over, but we are still discussing what celebrities were up to on the holiday. The annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party was in full motion this year as the family got together with famous friends like Paris Hilton. With Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian both single, people have been wondering if Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, who is celebrating his 28th birthday today, was in attendance.





The A-list couple has been keeping their relationship relatively private, and they did not share any photos on social media together at the extravagant affair. However, eagle-eyed fans did notice that the Wonka actor was in the background of a photo taken by Kourtney Kardashian’s stepson, Landon Barker.

The 20-year-old musician shared a photo of Travis Barker on Snapchat, and behind him was the couple having a very close conversation. It was a chance photo opportunity, as they were perfect behind Travis,

However, it seems as though once Landon realized what he posted, he quickly deleted it. A user wrote on Twitter, “Just checked Landon Barker’s Snapchat story, and he deleted the snap of Kylie and Timothee.”

The couple may be enjoying their privacy, but we will have to wait and see if we see them on the red carpet soon, considering that award season is just around the corner. The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their showstopping appearances that include their partners. Kim and Pete Davidson infamously stole the show at the Met Gala when they walked up the famous stairs while she was in Marilyn Monroe’s dress.

As for the famous family party, it looked as extravagant as ever. It was at Kim’s $60 million Hidden Hills mansion filled with Christmas trees and other decorations. Kim brought the snow to California, making the backyard an icy winter wonderland with sledding. The guest list was top-tier, with stars like Gabriella Union, and filled with entertainment by Babyface, who performed carols with Tank and Wanyá Morris.