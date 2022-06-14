Kim Kardashian may have permanently damaged Marilyn Monroe’s dress during Met Gala

Kim Kardashian is making fans of the late icon Marilyn Monroe upset, now that it was reported that the “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress she wore in 1962 was permanently damaged by the famous Kardashian after wearing it to walk the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala.

The two image comparisons went viral online, showing the before and after of the back of Marilyn’s dress, showing the stretched fabric and the missing crystals, with many fans pointing out the clip of Kim trying to squeeze into the dress before getting ready for the event, with the help of her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history,” Kim previously said to Vogue, detailing that she “would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do.”

Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.



The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it. pic.twitter.com/cFu1lUBmzS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 13, 2022

However the reality star seems to have damaged the dress in the process, as photos from 2016 also show the back of the dress in perfect condition. Kim would later change into a replica of the dress after walking the red carpet.

“Kim should’ve never worn that dress to begin with. I mean yes it’s nice to pay homage to Marilyn but she could’ve had a new dress made and replicated. This was a timeless and iconic artifact that’s been ruined,” an online user commented, while someone else wrote, “Leave it to kim to destroy a historial piece of art.”