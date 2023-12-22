Ranking the Best to Worst Kardashian Christmas Trees

There are many things the Kardashian’s love, and one of them is the holidays. They are known for releasing a Christmas card every year and hosting lavish over the top parties straight out of a movie. Kris Jenner is undoubtedly the queen of Christmas decorating but her daughters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are following in her footsteps. And we all know the one thing everyone who celebrates Christmas needs is a tree! While most of their trees have been stunning, some were subpar. Here are the 10 worst to best Kardashian Christmas trees over the years.

10. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 2019

Kimye had the world very confused in 2019 when they started sharing photos of their “Christmas trees.” The clusters resembled cotton balls, toilet paper, and those white towels in a fancy hotel bathroom. Many fans suspected it must have been West’s turn to choose decorations. Score: 1/10



©Kim Kardashian



Kimye’s Tree 2019

9. Kim Kardashian 2023

Kim’s hallway of trees this year left people on social media calling her “tacky.” Score: 2/10



©Kim Kardashian





8. Kris Jenner 2013



Kris was all of us in 2013 on Instagram putting filters where they didn‘t belong. Unfortunately the filter and iPhone quality at the time makes this tree hard to look at. Score: 3/10

7. Kris Jenner 2014



Kris decided to keep the theme green in 2014 but it was a little chaotic. The momager paired her giant Christmas tree with giant house plants that really took attention away from the tree since they weren‘t wearing any ornaments and looked underdressed. Score: 5.5/10



6. Kylie Jenner 2023

Kylie is known for getting super tall trees that reach the top of her ceiling. This year she went for vintage ornaments that gave it a humble rich feel. Score: 6/10

©Kylie Jenner





5. Kourtney Kardashian 2022

In 2022 Kourtney and Travis Barker debuted rocking red Christmas trees. The punk rock vibes were simple but glamorous. Score: 7

4. Kris Jenner 2016

Kris’ 2016 tree was covered in giant candy cane ornaments that could hypnotize you if you stared at them for too long. And she didn’t just have 1 giant Christmas tree, she had 3. She also had a giant red Polar bear. The whole thing looked very psychedelic. Score: 7/10

3. Kylie Jenner 2018



Kylie’s tree was dipping in gold in 2018 and had all the rappers wanting to wear it like a chain. The giant tree was covered in Gold, including the ornaments and its base. She added floating colorful ornaments to the ceiling and the whole thing was just art. Score: 8.3/10



2. Khloe Kardashian 2019



Khloe got her beautiful tree in 2019 from their trusted flower artist Jeff Leatham. Leatham did most of the tree’s on this list. The fun and sassy tree was drop-dead gorgeous with pink feathers and ornaments that glowed like the sunset. It also remained a somewhat humble size. Score: 9/10

1. Kourtney Kardashian 2019

Kourtney’s upside down Christmas trees may have been unpractical and bizarre but that’s what made them best. The mounted trees looked like something from a parallel universe. Score: 10/10



Honorable Mention:

True 2019

True Thompson was gifted her own bright pink Christmas tree with matching lights and a pink fuzzy rug. The whole thing was both very adorable and very cool.