Kylie Jenner shares childhood Christmas ornaments

Kylie Jenner has been getting ready for Christmas over the past couple of weeks. In Instagram stories and posts, Jenner has been sharing a look at her Christmas decorations and the presents that she has laying under her tree. She’s also shared a look at some of her favorite ornaments and their connection to her childhood.

Jenner shared some videos and photos of her decorations

In a video shared on her stories, Jenner shared a look at her Christmas tree, decorated with bright colors and ornaments. She wrote: “These ornaments remind me of my childhood, my mom had them on our tree growing up.”

She’s also shared various throwback photos, showing a younger version of herself and her sisters enjoying Christmas. Jenner also shared a photo with their maternal grandmother, Mary Jo Shannon.

The Kardashian-Jenners like to go all out on Christmas, sharing videos and photos of their homes, which include all manner of decorations, from snowy trees, to lights, to plenty of Elves on the Shelves.

Kendall Jenner’s relationship with Bad Bunny

While the relationship was never addressed by either party or anyone close to them, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny appear to have broken up. The two dated for almost a full year.

“They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go,” said a source to Entertainment Tonight. They have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.“

The last time the two were publicly seen together was in October, following Bad Bunny’s hosting and musical guest duties in Saturday Night Live.