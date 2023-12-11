Kylie Jenner sneaks in at ‘Wonka’ premiere to support boyfriend Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are going strong, and the reality TV star and beauty mogul ensures she supports her boyfriend during his big appearances. The actor attended the red carpet of the premiere of his upcoming movie.

According to People, Jenner showed up alongside her mom, Kris Jenner, to the premiere of Wonka at the Regency Village Theatre. According to an inside source, Kylie and Kris arrived at the theater after the opening credits had rolled.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were rumored to be in a romantic relationship since the pictures of Kylie’s Range Rover parked in Chalamet’s driveway surfaced in April. After several months of speculation, the couple finally confirmed their relationship by sharing a passionate kiss during a BeyoncéRenaissance concert at Sofi Stadium in September. This was also their first public appearance together, and it was the first time fans saw them as a couple.

As per the media outlet, an insider assured that Kylie is “incredibly happy” with Chalamet and calls him “her boyfriend.” The same person also said the actor is “in awe of everything” she “is accomplishing” and “especially thinks she is an amazing mom.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are seen at the Final game with Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on September 10, 2023 in New York City.

“He is very supportive of her career and she of his,” the source continued. “They both try to attend important events for each other. He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him,” they added.

Back in September, a different insider said that the couple were a great match for each other. “They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy,” the source said. “He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.