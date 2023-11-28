Kylie Jenner reveals she and Jordyn Woods kept in touch after Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were inseparable until the infamous kiss Woods and Khloé Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, shared during a house party. While Kylie and Jordyn weren’t seen publicly together, they maintained a low-key friendship away from social media and paparazzi.

Jenner told Jennifer Lawrence during a featured interview for Interview magazine that they never broke apart. “We’ve recently seen that you are friends with Jordyn again. How is that? How did that happen? What up?” Lawrence asked.

Jenner replied, “Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years, and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything. We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore,” the mom of two said, referring to their outing during summer 2023, in which both were seen going out to dinner four years after the cheating scandal.

Jenner believed that keeping their friendship away from the public eye was beneficial. “There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that, in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen. We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be,” Jenner said. “I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long.”

In 2019, Woods and Thompson made headlines after they had an alleged affair. Despite the many rumors and back and forth on social media, Woods opened up with Jada Pinkett Smith on her series “Red Table Talk,” and revealed what happened the night she met Tristan.

Woods said Thompson had kissed her as she left the party but denied being the cause of the couple’s breakup. It is important to highlight that before Woods, Tristan was caught cheating on Kardashian on multiple occasions. “I just knew how much turmoil that was going on; I was just like, ‘Let me not throw more fuel on the fire.’ I was trying to protect Khloé‘s heart,” Woods said, explaining why she didn’t tell Jenner and Kardashian about the kiss.