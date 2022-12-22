TikTokers accuse Jordyn Woods of throwing shade at Kylie Jenner

Jordyn Woods clarified that she was not shading her ex-best friend Kylie Jenner on TikTok. The 25-year-old model shared a video about natural lips in which she appears biting her lips as The Weeknd’s 2016 song “Party Monster” plays in the background. She then proceeds to plump her lips with the caption: “😳😳😳 thank you mom & dad for these genetics 🫶🏽.”

Immediately after, her followers began speculating that Woods’s video was aimed at Jenner. “There’s no shade towards anyone, this is a trend I’ve seen a bunch of girls doing and I wanted to hop on 🤍,” Jordyn assured.

Jenner and Woods were inseparable before news broke of an alleged infidelity that involved Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Kylie Jenner admitted in 2015 getting her lips done. “I was 15, and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses, and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me,” she said in an episode of Life of Kylie in 2017.

In 2019, Jordyn Woods spoke about her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, leaving her without her best friend, Kylie Jenner. During a cover story interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Jordyn set the record straight with all the drama and how she feels about Kylie today.

After news broke that she and Tristan “hooked up” after a party, Jordyn was pretty much silent on the whole matter except for her infamous Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith. “I don’t believe in clapping back or reacting out of emotion. I could have handled this a million different ways, but I just went with what felt the most natural to me,“ she shared. ”Would I ever have wanted this to happen? Never. But sh—t happens. And in the end, I never want to see anyone hurt; I would hate to be the reason for anyone’s pain. We all have to go to sleep with ourselves at night.”

She also compared the whole drama to a cancer that she couldn’t get rid of. “It becomes addictive to look on the internet, to look at your name,“ she said. ”When I would look at my name and see all of the things that people were saying, it became like a tumor. It became cancerous to me.”