Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie reveals if she’s still friends with Jordyn Woods

When she’s not with her family, there’s only a few people you’ll see Kylie Jenner with--one of them being her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou.

The influencer recently made an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she talked about her and Kylie’s former relationship with their longtime friend, Jordyn Woods.

While Jenner and the whole Kardashian family’s friendship with Woods crumbled following her situation with Khloé Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, fans haven’t heard much about Stassie’s relationship with Jordyn.

But, on the April 13 episode of the podcast, Karanikolaou shared that she is no longer friends with Jordyn--though she insists it has nothing to do with the Tristan scandal.

“Oh no,” Stassie said when asked if she’s still friends with Woods. “For my own reasons. This is the first time… I’m ever saying this but it’s for my own reason. It’s not…I was not following anyone else. I’ve had my own reasons and that’s it.”

Unfortunately for nosey fans wanting to know more, Stassie didn’t dive any further into why their friendship ended.

Last year, Kylie opened up about the same situation to Andy Cohen during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion.

“Jordyn and I did have a talk after that,” the mother of two said at the time. “When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn’t be friends. It was kind of an overnight thing, and, you know, when she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.”