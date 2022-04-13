Khloé Kardashian laughs after photoshopping daughter True Thompson into Disneyland pictures

Whether they are real or fake, something that is for sure is that True Thompson is adorable and that Khloé Kardashian is not too bad with Photoshop.

Recently, the tv personality and businesswoman admitted to photoshopping her 4-year-old daughter into old Disneyland pictures. To mark Thompson’s birthday, Kardashian shared that True’s first time going to the park was this week; however, fans started questioning the old snaps of Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago West and True at the park.

“Welllppp I f–ked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂,” Khloé Kardashian tweeted. “Our show airs in a few days 🤣,” she added, referring to her family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians.

Back in January, the photos caught people’s attention when a TikToker claimed that the Kardashians had edited True into a picture with her cousin Chicago. The social media user highlighted how Chi looked blurry, and True’s image looked clear.

The TikToker also alleged that they replaced Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi’s face with True’s face.

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on April 14. New episodes will air every Thursday. Kourtney Kardashian is filming a lot for the new show, as she and her fiancé, Travis Barker, make multiple appearances. The episodes will also include Kim’s process to host Saturday Night Live.

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives,” a synopsis for the show reads. “Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”