Jordyn Woods broke the ice with Kylie Jenner and made the bold move to reach out

The end of the friendship between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods was something nobody saw coming —especially the circumstances under which it occurred. But now, many moons later, four years later to be exact, Jenner and Wood are making headlines with their epic reunion and leaving the past drama behind!

According to insiders, Jordyn made the bold move to reach out to her former BFF, Kylie, to express her love. According to People, their friendship is back on track as they’ve been quietly working on rebuilding it over the past year.

The pair cut any communication after the dramatic and very public fallout involving Tristan Thompson. Luckily, today that’s all ancient history, and even Khloé Kardashian, who shares kids with Thompson, is cool with Kylie continuing her friendship with Woods.

“Jordyn reached out to Kylie to apologize for how everything went down and let her know that she loves her,” the source told the publication. The unexpected reunion happened in July when they were spotted leaving a restaurant in LA.

When the scandal first hit in 2019, Kylie struggled to end her friendship with Jordyn. “Although Kylie was very upset and disgusted by the Tristan situation, she didn’t want to make any harsh decisions when it came to Jordyn,” the source revealed. “It was very difficult for Kylie to just cut Jordyn out of her life. Kylie was devastated at first. Jordyn was her confidant for so long.”

Khloé clarified that she’s all about positivity and forgiveness, and who can blame her? Life’s too short for hate! During an episode of The Kardashians, the Good American founder said she had forgiven Tristan for all his infidelities, and although she hasn’t forgotten, she decided to flip the page for her mental health.

So, there you have it! Kylie and Jordyn are back on track, the drama is a thing of the past, and forgiveness reigns supreme in the world of celeb friendships.