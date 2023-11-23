Jordyn Woods says her latest outfit was ‘no shade’ to Khloé Kardashian

Jordyn Woods says she is not trying to be shady with her latest outfit. The former best friend of Kylie Jenner showed off a new letterman jacket that she said is a sample from her clothing brand designed by Karl-Anthony Towns, and her famous quote from the infamous Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, “I don’t need your situation,” was front and center.

Woods made the quote while talking to Jada Pinket-Smitt about the kiss on her Red Table Talk. During her interview, Woods shut down speculation she purposely tried to split up her best friend’s sister, Khloé Kardashian and Thompson. “I’m no home-wrecker,” she said back in 2019. “I never was trying to steal someone’s man. I don’t need your situation.”

The quote went viral on social media. The jacket had people thinking she was trying to be shady towards Koko and everyone else involved. The popular website, The Shade Room, posted the photos, and there were thousands of comments from people sharing their thoughts on the situation, ranging from Woods was always in the wrong, to the Kardashians profited from the situation, so why can’t she?

Woods, now 26, took to her Instagram story to shut down any rumors that she was being shady. “There NO shade here, just a quote we can all relate to at some point,” she wrote, reposting The Shade Room.

“Not everything is shade, and everything’s not that deep,” she wrote in a follow-up post. “It’s almost 2024 y’all and @karltownd designed the jacket and I love it,” she added, clarifying that she did not design the jacket herself.

A resurfaced scandal

Wood’s jacket comes after a recent episode of The Kardashians, where Thompson talked to Kylie about the situation. The serial cheater went to Kylie’s Los Angeles mansion to discuss the scandal.

“I think you were affected the most by a situation of losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who is a big part of your life,” he told Kylie.

“So, the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart made it tough for you and Khloe. Because, at the end of the day, you have your best friend, and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else,” Thompson added.

After Thompson took responsibility for 100% of the situation, he asked Kylie to apologize to Woods for him. “Let her know I apologize for, you know, whatever,” he said. “She went through a lot during that time too, probably gave her a lot of flak, so I’m the reason why that relationship went a different direction.”