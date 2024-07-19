Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé, Jaime Camil, and more

Happy Friday! The weekend is here which means we have our weekly roundup of TikToks shared by your favorite celebrities. Let's have some fun.
1. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner has been posting vlogs lately to the delight of her fans. She's currently in Italy with her children and her best friend Stassie. Aire's cute little voice could be heard at their lunch where they filmed a mukbang.
2. Beyoncé
Beyoncé gets creative aboard a private jet with her husband Jay-Z to New York. The iconic singer's mom Tina Knowles was along for the fashionable fun. She used the video to promote her hair brand Cécred cleverly.
3. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian shares a hilarious video with Andrea Bocelli using her voiceover from The Kardashians where she threw shade at her sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding. Khloe Kardashian also made an appearance.
4. Jaime Camil
Jaime Camil shares clips from an epic day with his children flying a private jet, checking out classic cars in Mexico, visiting a zoo, and more. The Mexican actor was not shy when it came to editing tools.
5. Will Smith
Will Smith and Ed Sheeran get a flute lesson from Andrea Bocelli.
6. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato shares a life update, revealing that she is in her Martha Stewart baking era, and looking for someone to match her freak.
7. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello eats a delicious-looking chocolate cake to her song "Twentysomethings."
8. Lele Pons
Lele Pons reminisces on her wedding to Guaynaa, sharing precious videos vs. pictures.
9. Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish shares a video making "Birds of a Feather" with her brother Finneas which perfectly captures her musical genius coming up with the first sample of the song.
10. Brooke Schofield
Brooke Schofield introduces her new Bengal cat, which fans are begging her to name Kid Rock, following her viral series about her relationship with Clinton Kane.