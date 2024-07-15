Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi's sweet Copa America celebration

Lionel Messi has a new title to add to his impressive career. This past Sunday, he led Argentina to win the Copa America tournament in a match against Colombia, winning 1 - 0. The win is a significant one, marking his third back-to-back international title. His wife Antonela Roccuzzo has shared photos alongside their family to commemorate the occasion, showing endless support for her husband.

The post was shared on Instagram and showed Rocuzzo and Messi celebrating Argentina's win at the Copa America. She kicked off the post with an adorable photo of herself, Messi, and their sons, Ciro, Thiago, and Mateo, smiling at the camera as they sit in front of the Copa America Cup and the check awarded to the winning team. Roccuzzo is seen holding on to Messi's leg, which was injured in the match's first half.

The post's second photo shows Messi holding onto his sons, with the boys looking happy to be on the field and a part of such a historic moment.

Messi's celebration and gratitude to his family

Messi shared various posts of his own, celebrating his new title. One of the photos shows him holding onto two Copa America cups, which Argentina won under his leadership. He's smiling brightly and is wearing a new version of Argentina's jersey with a gold star in the center containing the number 16, indicating the number of Copa America titles that the team has won throughout its history.

Another post shows a photo of Messi and his extended family, celebrating his win and supporting his performance. The image shows him alongside his wife and his sons, flanked by their family, with everyone wearing their Argentina jersey, and everyone showing up to support him and his achievements.

"Familia," he wrote. "Thank you for being here always."