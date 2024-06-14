Lionel Messi discusses imminent retirement: ‘I’m conscious that there’s less time’

Lionel Messi knows he’s entering the final stage of his career. After spending the majority of his professional career playing in Europe, in 2023, Messi moved to the U.S., becoming a key member of Inter Miami C.F. With 36 years old, he appears to be ready to be entering a new stage of his life and career, revealing that the team might be his last one.

©GettyImages



Lionel Messi concludes his contract with Inter Miami in 2025

Messi was interviewed by ESPN, where he discussed the Copa America 2024, which will kick off within weeks. He also discussed the end of his career, even if he admitted he wasn’t ready for it to be over yet. “All my life I’ve done this. I enjoy training and matches. The fear of it ending is always there,” he said in Spanish.

“Becoming a world champion helped me view things through a different perspective. Today, I enjoy everything more because I’m aware that there’s less of it. I have a good time at this club and with the Argentinean National team, I have friends and teammates in both places. I enjoy the little details that I’ll miss once I’m gone.”

When asked if Inter would be his last team, he said, “Yes, Inter Miami will be my last club.”

©GettyImages



Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami

Messi’s fate at the Fifa World Cup 2026

Messi’s contract with Inter Miami concludes on December 2025, providing fans with a road map of his future. Still, it’s possible for Messi to extend his contract again, especially considering that the World Cup will be hosted in 2026 in Mexico, the US, and Canada.

Jorge Valdano, the retired soccer player, claims that there might be hope for more of Messi in the future. He interviewed Messi at the start of Qatar 2022, where he claims that Messi seemed encouraged about the possibility of participating in more World Cups. “If I become a world champ, I’ll leave the shirt on until the next tournament,” he said. We’ll have to wait and see to know.