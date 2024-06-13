Antonela Roccuzzo and her kids share photos of ‘magical’ trip

Antonela Roccuzzo and her kids are taking a magical vacation. Roccuzzo recently shared a photo alongside her boys, Mateo, Ciro and Thiago, as the four took a trip to Disney while Lionel Messi readies for a big month in his sporting career.

Roccuzzo shared an update of her trip on Instagram, where she posted some photos of herself and her family while on a trip to Disney World. The photo album contains photos of herself wearing Minnie Mouse ears, a group photo showing her alongside her kids with all of them smiling at the camera, and various look at the park, including some photos of a Timon and Pumba statue and the famous Cinderella castle in the background.

“Walt Disney World is always magical,” Roccuzzo captioned the post. She continued to share more photos on her Instagram stories, including a clip of herself walking through the park and a photo of her son wearing a Pluto hat and the Inter Miami uniform.

©Antonela Roccuzzo



Roccuzzo’s Instagram story

Messi will soon be featured in the Copa America

As Roccuzzo and her children enjoy Disney World, Lionel Messi is busy preparing for the Copa America, where he’ll be playing with Argentina and competing for the tournament.

In an interview with ESPN, Messi discussed the role of Argentina in the cup and how the team has been preparing to face other American teams. “Argentina is always a favorite and a candidate for Copa America and the World Cup. Especially with how we’ve been playing over the past few tournaments. It’s going to be a difficult and competitive cup, as it always is, but we have a lot of possibilities of being among the best.”