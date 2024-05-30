Messi’s brief but memorable English ‘Bad Boys’ ad has gone viral

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, a global icon known for his extraordinary skills on the pitch, has once again captured the spotlight. This time, however, it’s not for his soccer skills but for his latest gig. Messi made a short yet unforgettable appearance in a commercial for the upcoming “Bad Boys” film, joining Hollywood heavyweights Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. This unexpected collaboration has left fans shocked, especially since many are hearing Messi speak English for the first time.

Messi, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, signed a multi-million dollar contract with MLS side Inter Miami last summer. While he’s no stranger to commercials, having appeared in numerous high-profile ads over the years, his latest endeavor stands out. He recently made his Super Bowl commercial debut in a star-studded advert alongside “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis and NFL legend Dan Marino. However, his appearance with the “Bad Boys” duo has reached new heights of virality.

The commercial showcases Messi in a relaxed and friendly setting, visiting Will Smith and Martin Lawrence before the film’s release date on June 7, 2024. The moment fans had been eagerly awaiting showed Messi speaking English. His accent may be distinct, but his enthusiasm and effort have charmed audiences worldwide.

Messi’s global appeal, which rivals that of any celebrity on the planet, has made his involvement in this promotional campaign a strategic move that has paid off spectacularly. The eruption of excitement on social media platforms, with fans expressing their surprise at hearing the Argentine maestro converse in English, is proof of his universal popularity. Memes, reaction videos, and countless posts flooding the internet further cement the ad’s viral status, connecting fans worldwide in their shared enthusiasm.

Watch the trailer below