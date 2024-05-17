Will Smith’s sweet words for estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have an unbreakable bond despite negative opinions online. The Hollywood star recently had some sweet words to share for his estranged wife, during the promotional interviews for his latest movie ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die.’

Just last year, the pair revealed that they had been secretly separated for over seven years, but have not filed for divorce. Jad said to Hoda Kotb at the time that they were “exhausted with trying” to save their marriage, and lived separately.

Despite the separation, Will has nothing but love and appreciation for Jada, as he recently revealed she is one of the most important people in his life. “It’s funny. I was just talking about this, I have always been blessed that there has never been a time in my life when I didn’t look to the side and have a ride-or-die right there,” he said to Entertainment Tonight when asked who was his ‘ride or die.’

“Jada is one of the most gangsta ride-or-dies I’ve ever had,” he said to the publication. Back in October, Jada explained the reason for the separation. “I think we were both still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” she said about the failed marriage.

“We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got a deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like,” she said to Kotb, insisting that they would work on their marriage.

Meanwhile, Will showed support for her memoir, where she opened up about the struggles of their relationship. “If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I’ll start now. Welcome to the author’s club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest,” the actor said.