Will Smith reveals a ghost rushed him out of his hotel room

Will Smith has had some spooky encounters over the course of his life. Over the past few weeks, Smith has been promoting his new film, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” prompting him to stop by various red carpet events and some talk shows. In an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Smith recounted one of the spookiest experiences of his life.

©GettyImages



Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in 1995

Smith, his co-star Martin Lawrence, and Fallon were playing a game called “True Confessions,” where they shared various stories from their lives. Smith began talking about an situation that prompted an emergency checkout from a hotel. “This was probably 27 years ago,” Smith said.“The ghost urinated in my friend’s toilet and cleared all of his messages from his phone.”

The supernatural encounter took place in a luxurious London hotel called the Hyde Park, which has hosted all manner of celebrities. “We didn’t hear it talk, so we assumed it was British, but it was scary enough for us to check out of the hotel,” said Smith.

“Do you believe in ghosts?” Fallon asked.

“I believe there are things that you don’t understand, Jimmy,” Smith said, prompting laughs from the room.

Smith and Lawrence long term collaboration

Smith and Lawrence have starred in four “Bad Boys” films together, dating back to 1995. At the latest film’s premiere, Smith talked about how special it was to continue to work with Lawrence decades later, especially since they now have children. “It was beautiful seeing our kids together,” said Smith.

“Because Trey and Jasmine are right around the same age,” he said, referring to his eldest son and to Lawrence’s daughter. “We had newborns around the time of the first Bad Boys. So to have them here in their 30’s is like [mind-blowing].”