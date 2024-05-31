Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith walk their first red carpet following split revelation

Will Smith was supported by the most important people in his life on the premiere of his new film. His wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their children, Willow and Jaden, were in attendance, alongside Smith’s eldest son Trey, and his mother in-law, Adrienne Banfield-Norries.

©GettyImages



Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

The group attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” the franchise’s fourth movie, which stars Smith and Martin Lawrence. Smith attended the event wearing an all black outfit made out of a baggy shirt, a suit jacket, and matching trousers. He also wore black leather shoes, sunglasses, a black and white necklace, and a beanie.

Pinkett Smith matched Smith, wearing a black dress with some transparent sections of fabric. She rounded out the look with black heels and some earrings. The couple stopped for the cameras, taking various photos together and alongside their family, with all smiling for the cameras.

©GettyImages



Smith and his family.

More details about ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” marks Smith’s first role since the movie “Emancipation,” which came out in 2022. The film co-stars Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane, Tiffany Haddish, and more.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” premieres in theaters this June 7th.