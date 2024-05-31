Jaden Smith and girlfriend Sab Zada turn heads at Will Smith’s movie premiere

Jaden Smith and his girlfriend of almost four years, Sab Zada, graced the red carpet together at the premiere of Will Smith’s latest film, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.” The glamorous event occurred at the iconic TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, where the couple showcased their coordinated and chic looks.

Sab Zada, a 24-year-old model and singer, made a bold fashion statement with her unique ensemble. She donned a black off-the-shoulder corset, adorned with buttons along the center and elegant long sleeves. The corset’s daring low-cut design accentuated her décolletage, while the sheer bottoms added a hint of allure to her outfit.

Sab paired her striking attire with black shorts underneath the sheer fabric and carried a black and white handbag for a chic finish. Her platinum hair was styled loose and center-parted, complementing her makeup, which included a touch of pink blush on her cheeks and rose-colored lipstick.

Jaden Smith, 25, perfectly complemented his girlfriend’s look with his own stylish ensemble. He sported a white button-up top, layered with a black zippered vest, and completed the outfit with a tie, trousers, and sunglasses. The couple’s coordinated attire not only showcased their unique styles but also their undeniable chemistry, making them one of the most talked-about pairs of the evening.

Jaden and Sab first sparked romance rumors in September 2020 after they were spotted holding hands following a movie date night in Los Angeles. Since then, their relationship has been a topic of interest, and they have been seen together at various events, consistently impressing fans with their stylish appearances and strong bond.