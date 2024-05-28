Willow Smith looks cozy in cropped jeans and chunky scarf in Malibu

Willow Smith had a relaxing Memorial Day weekend. The fan-favorite singer was spotted wearing a cozy ensemble in Malibu, after doing some grocery shopping in Whole Foods before heading home. Her look was immediately compared to Lenny Kravitz and his viral scarf, which became a meme in 2020, with many commenting about the size of the accessory.

The famous musician, known for her stylish outfits on and off the red carpet, was photographed fighting the cold morning temperatures in California, wearing a green crewneck sweatshirt, cropped wide-leg jeans, chunky socks, brown Birkenstocks, and a multi-colored oversized scarf.

Willow rocked a no-makeup look and showed off her multiple ear piercings. She has previously talked about her style inspiration, as fans have praised her fashion moments throughout the years. “I could literally climb a mountain and survive a couple nights in nature,” she said to Billboard.

“That’s a requirement for my clothes because one day I was on the freeway and I saw a mountain, so I literally just pulled over and climbed it. If you’re an artist, the way you dress also gives people a vibe of how your music is and your personality,” Willow said to the publication.

Willow also had some fun at the Met Gala in New York City, not only with her all-black red carpet look but also with her afterparty dress, stealing the show in a revealing gold body chain dress, designed by Chained By Sedona.

She also wore heeled platforms in black and showed off her extensive tattoo collection, posing for the cameras outside The Mark hotel. She was also joined by her brother Jaden Smith, who waved at his fans and took photos outside the hotel.